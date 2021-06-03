Canada – Joint statement from the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752

The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 today issued the following joint statement:

“We, Ministers representing Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, have taken note of the unique situation in Afghanistan that requires its full attention.

“As a result, the Coordination Group countries have agreed that while Afghanistan will remain a key partner and continue to play an important role in the group, it will not engage directly in the upcoming negotiations.

“As it is the Coordination Group’s guiding principle to ensure that all victims of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752) are treated equally regardless of nationality, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom as well as Afghanistan will continue to vigorously pursue its efforts to obtain transparency, justice and accountability for all the victims, including Afghan victims, and their families.

“As always, we stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims of PS752, who continue to grieve their profound loss.

“They can be assured that the Coordination Group will remain united in their objective to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable for this tragedy.”