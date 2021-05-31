Hong Kong – Occupational safety and health training courses open for applications

Occupational safety and health training courses open for applications *********************************************************************



The Occupational Safety and Health Training Centre of the Labour Department (LD) will launch a wide range of occupational safety and health training courses in the second half of 2021. The courses aim to enhance the working population’s awareness of occupational safety and health, as well as their understanding of the legal requirements and standards stipulated in occupational safety regulations.



The training courses cover a wide range of topics, including:



Major Safety and Health Regulations related to Industrial Accident Prevention Safety Management Regulation cum Safety Inspection Programme and Accident/Incident Investigation Safety Regulations related to Risk Assessment Major Safety Regulations related to Accident Prevention in Office Work Industrial Accident Cases Analysis and Related Safety Regulations Safety Regulations on Working in times of Inclement Weather and Hot Environment A Brief Introduction to Safety Regulations related to Working on Construction Sites cum a Brief Introduction to Codes of Practice related to Working on Construction Sites Safety Regulations on Working at Height and a Brief Introduction to Safety Regulations related to Electrical Work on Construction Sites cum Codes of Practice on Scaffolds Lifting Appliances and Lifting Gear Regulations cum Codes of Practice for Safe Use of Cranes Major Safety Regulations related to Renovation, Maintenance, Alteration and Addition Works Major Safety Regulations related to Working in the Catering Trade Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance and Regulation Safety Regulations on Manual Handling Operations Dangerous Substances Regulations Health Hints on the Use of Computer cum More Exercise Smart Work Occupational Stress cum More Exercise Smart Work First Aid in the Workplace (including demonstration of bandaging) Strategies for the Prevention of Occupational Diseases cum Work and Healthy Lifestyle

The courses will mainly be conducted in Cantonese at the LD’s Occupational Safety and Health Training Centre, 13/F, KOLOUR‧Tsuen Wan I, 68 Chung On Street, Tsuen Wan. Enrolment is free.

Application forms are available at the training centre or offices of the Occupational Safety and Health Branch of the LD. They can also be downloaded from the department’s website (www.labour.gov.hk/eng/osh/form.htm). For enquiries, please call 2940 7057.