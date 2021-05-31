Hong Kong – 2021 edition of “Statistical Digest of the Services Sector” published

2021 edition of “Statistical Digest of the Services Sector” published *******************************************************************************



The 2021 edition of “Statistical Digest of the Services Sector” is published by the Census and Statistics Department today (May 31). The publication provides up-to-date annual statistics (for year 2010 and each of the years from 2016 to 2020) and quarterly statistics (from the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020) on 14 major service industries/domains of Hong Kong for the more important statistical series.



The above publication is now available for download at the website of the Census and Statistics Department (www.censtatd.gov.hk/en/EIndexbySubject.html?pcode=B1080007&scode=520). Enquiries can be directed to the Logistics and Producer Prices Statistics Section of the Department (Tel: 3903 7257 or email: [email protected]).

