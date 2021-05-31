Hong Kong – Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Chengdu relocates to new office

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Chengdu relocates to new office **********************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Chengdu (CDETO) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) moved to its new office today (May 31). The new address and detailed contact information is as follows:



Address: 48/F, Office Tower 2, Chengdu IFS, No.1, Section 3

Hongxing Road, Chengdu, Sichuan Province

Tel: (86 28) 8208 6660

Fax: (86 28) 8208 6661

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.cdeto.gov.hk



CDETO was established in 2006. Its main functions include enhancing Hong Kong’s liaison and communication with the six provinces/municipality/autonomous region (Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Guizhou, Qinghai and Tibet) under the coverage of the CDETO; facilitating exchange and co-operation in economic and trade as well as other aspects between Hong Kong and the six provinces/municipality/autonomous region; and providing support to Hong Kong residents and enterprises in the area.

