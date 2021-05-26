Dr. Nooristani’s Balance 7 Leading the Way for Alkaline Supplements

Los Angeles, California, 26th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE –Balance 7 is a high pH, powerful Alkaline liquid dietary supplement, designed to reduce the harmful effects of acid-buildup in the body. It is comprised of a proprietary mix of mineral salts that combine to form a highly alkaline (11.0) water that is safe for the body. Drinking Balance 7 will leave you feeling more energized, healthier overall, and with greater clarity of thought, within as little as 72 hours. Athletes like Lamar Odom, and others looking for a natural and safe way to increase energy levels and their overall health have been loving Balance 7. Balance 7 was recently featured on Yahoo! News.

Alternative medicine is on the rise. Dr. Admad Nooristani M.D., CEO of Balance 7, has been involved in recent breakthrough research in the field of alternative medicine and is committed to providing a natural and effective solution to combat feelings of exhaustion and overall poor health. He is a licensed medical doctor with 15 years of experience practicing medicine who is leading a team that is combining science-based innovation with natural ingredients to address individuals’ unmet and emerging needs.

Lamar Odom has been using Balance 7 for the past few months while he’s been training for his upcoming boxing match with Aaron Carter. Lamar suffers from poor levels of energy, memory loss, and muscle weakness, which is why he decided to give Balance 7 a try. Over the past few months, Odom has noticed a huge difference in his overall health and stamina. It’s been a game changer for his health, energy, and well-being. Balance 7 is a great supplement for athletes because it increases energy levels, can reduce inflammation, and helps the body sustain physical activity for longer periods of time at higher workloads.

Balance 7 is the perfect supplement for busy moms, students, and athletes who are looking for a natural way to increase their energy levels and overall health. The body’s pH can get imbalanced due to stress, lack of sleep, and over consumption of acidic foods (such as sugar, processed foods and alcohol). When our body’s pH is off balance, serious problems result. To balance the body’s pH, the body will start to draw alkalizing minerals away from bones, organs, and tissues. This depletion of resources, combined with the fact that viruses, bacteria, cancer and parasites thrive in acidic environments, opens the door to imbalance and disease in the body. Adding Balance 7 to your daily routine combats the effects of acid-buildup, increases your overall health, and “fires up” the body’s immune system to fight diseases. Balance 7 is quick and easy to use. All it takes is drinking one ounce of lemon-flavored liquid 3 times a day, and within 72 hours you will start to feel the benefits.

