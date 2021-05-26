Volvo Trucks Singapore Launches New Generation of Heavy-Duty Trucks with Safety and Driver in Focus

Volvo Trucks’ new generation of heavy duty trucks – the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX – are now available in Singapore. These four new trucks have a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity. With this new range, Volvo Trucks Singapore aim to be their customers’ best business partner by making them even more competitive and help them attract the best drivers in an increasingly tough market.

“We are very excited that our new generation of trucks will soon be reaching our valued customers in Singapore, our first market in Southeast Asia. All four truck models have been developed with a strong focus on improving the driver environment, safety and productivity of the vehicles, making them more efficient than their predecessors,” says Elisabeth Larsson, Vice-President of Volvo Trucks Southeast Asia and Japan.

These new truck models in Volvo Trucks’ range are available with many different cab models and can be optimised for a wide range of applications. The cab is often the driver’s second home as they spend long hours in the truck. In logistics transport, the trucks often serve as a mobile office, while in construction the trucks are robust, practical work tools. Therefore, visibility, comfort, ergonomics, noise level, manoeuvrability and safety were key focal points when developing all the new truck models. The truck exterior has been upgraded to reflect the new trucks’ properties and create an attractive overall design.

New cab, offering more space and improved visibility – Volvo FM and Volvo FMX

The new Volvo FM and Volvo FMX have a brand new cab, as well as many of the same instrument display functions as their larger Volvo counterparts. Their interior volume has been increased by up to one cubic meter, providing better comfort and more working room. The visibility is now even better due to larger windows, a lowered door line and new mirrors.

The steering wheel is equipped with a neck tilt function allowing the driving position to be individually adjusted to a greater extent. Cab comfort is further enhanced through reinforced insulation that helps shut out cold, heat and noise disturbance, while a sensor-controlled climate unit with a carbon filter promotes good air quality in all conditions.

All models have a new driver interface

The driver’s area now has a completely new interface for information and communication, aimed at making it easier to overview and manage different functions, creating less stress and distraction. The instrument display is fully digital, with a 12-inch screen that makes it easy for the driver to choose the information needed at any time. There is a supplementary 9-inch side display available as option for infotainment, navigation, transport information and camera monitoring. The functions can be controlled via buttons on the steering wheel, or via the touchscreen and display control panel.

Winner of Red Dot Award 2021 for outstanding design quality – Volvo FM

The distinction “Red Dot” has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. Winning this award highlights a well-balanced and purposeful design of the Volvo FM and its ability to create business value for the truck customers and to deliver a higher level of comfort, safety, and productivity.

Enhanced safety systems to help avoid accidents

Safety has been further improved with functions such as adaptive high beam headlights in the Volvo FH and Volvo FH16. The system improves safety for all road users by automatically disabling selected segments of the LED high beam when the truck approaches oncoming traffic or another vehicle from behind.

Driving is also facilitated by an improved Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) for speeds down to zero km/h and descent control that automatically activates the wheel brakes when extra brake force is needed to maintain constant downhill speed. The Electronically controlled Brake System (EBS), which is a prerequisite for safety features such as Collision Warning with Emergency Brake and Electronic Stability Control, now comes as standard on the new truck. Volvo Dynamic Steering, with the safety systems Lane Keeping Assist and Stability Assist, is also available as an option.

The visibility can be improved further by adding a passenger corner camera which provides a complementary view of the side of the truck on the side display.

“Drivers who handle their truck safely and efficiently are an invaluable asset to any transport company. Responsible driving behaviour can help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel costs, as well as helping reduce the risk of accidents, injury and unplanned downtime. We believe our new trucks will help drivers in Singapore work even more safely and productively,” explains Marco Bonaveglio, Market Director for Singapore.

Launched initially in Europe last year, the new heavy-duty range has received strong interest from customers, with over 12,000 trucks ordered in 2020. All four new heavy-duty trucks have been in serial production since March 2021.