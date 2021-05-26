UPGRADING STORAGE TO SPEED UP THE BLOCKCHAIN BOTTLENECK: HOW ABEYCHAIN 2.0 PLANS TO BECOME A BLOCKCHAIN OF CHOICE FOR DEVELOPERS

VADUZ, LICHTENSTEIN, 26 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Launched in March of 2021, ABEYCHAIN 2.0 is a leading public chain looking to solve the biggest problem confronting permissionless blockchains: the tradeoff between decentralization and efficiency. ABEYCHAIN 2.0 uses the DPoS Committee as a fast chain. This processes transactions and gives the committee’s oversight to the PoW node. The initial chain also integrates the FruitChain technology into the traditional POW algorithm protocol and implements the PoW protocol.

FINDING THE BALANCE BETWEEN DECENTRALIZATION AND CENTRALIZATION

ABEYCHAIN 2.0 wants to provide a secure storage server and distribution network that protects data from hacks and technical issues. ABEY Storage is spread out into different servers across the world in different nodes. That data is encrypted so it can’t be hacked. This storage system will be a fair, open, honest data storage solution with no central points of failure.

THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ABEY STORAGE TOKEN AND FILECOIN

There’s no other blockchain project that has a similar type of cross-chain asset like the ABEY Storage Token against Filecoin. Filecoin was the original provider of an incentive layer to IPFS. Miners earn rewards, known as FIL, for the storage and retrieval of files on IPFS. But if any miners are out of compliance, they will be fined and potentially terminated from the network. The ABEY Storage Network solves this problem with a new advanced alternative data storage platform integrated with the IPFS. Those who participate in mining ABEY can also activate mining for AST, which means miners can contribute storage capacity from their servers and get AST back. AST has 100% parity with FIL and can be immediately traded at the same price (1:1) as Filecoin. AST has 100% liquidity and is issued on ABEYCHAIN 2.0.

ABEYCHAIN 2.0’S PERFORMANCE SINCE LAUNCHING IN MARCH

ABEYCHAIN 2.0 has seen the number of unique addresses on the ABEY ecosystem grow by more than 50% since launching in March. In the ABEY ecosystem, each account belongs to one individual person. Adding that many new users to the network after just two months is nothing short of amazing.

HOW TO ONBOARD TO THE ABEY ECOSYSTEM

The ABEY ecosystem, including the ABEY Token is available right now. ABEY Token trading is on www.zbx.com or www.zbx.plus. For more information on the ABEY blockchain, you can visit the homepage at www.abey.com, where you can find the initial scientific whitepaper, download links for the wallet and the other information.

ABOUT THE ABEY FOUNDATION

The ABEY Foundation contributes governance, and research, for the ABEYCHAIN, while maintaining the integrity of the core technology. The Foundation provides guidance, and direction for the ABEY Community and Ecosystems, and has a strong a commitment to protect the immutable freedom of all ABEY users now, and for future generations. For more information, visit: www.abey.org