Award-winning Fintech Pynk are poised to pay $100K to their community

London, UK, 21 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Founded in 2018, Pynk made something of a splash when they exploded onto the Fintech scene with their quirky, hybrid version of community powered investing and education, but things have been quiet on the home front as the Coronavirus pandemic hit, but it seems like that is just about to change…

WHAT IS PYNK?

At its heart, Pynk is a gamified predictions platform. By making daily price predictions on assets such as Bitcoin, gold and NASDAQ, users are rewarded in their native Wisdom Points (WPs).

Once a user has gathered enough Wisdom Points, they can redeem those points as a cash value.

Pynk has created a fun space to ‘collaborate, innovate, learn and discuss for the growing retail market’, via their community forum.

They also have a range of other features, such as their Fantasy Fund Manager, Instagram style action feed, and regular competitions and prizes for their top contributors.

The issue has been that, primarily due to UK regulations, the ability to redeem WPs has been locked, Until now…

BACK WITH A BANG

At the time of writing, with the UK emerging, bleary-eyed from a 3rd lockdown, Pynk are once again getting ready to bring some noise – something they have become quite synonymous within the Fintech scene (think an army of Pink Jackets and LED flashing backpacks parading through the streets of Portugal’s Pink district). This time, they are set to release a jaw-dropping $100K to their beloved community of price predictors.

WAIT…WHAT?

Sources close to the Pynk camp have reliably informed one user of $100K divided out amongst their prediction community, with the most rewards going to the hardest working, longest serving ‘Pynksters’. That’s not even the end! With an average of $15K paid out every quarter, Pynk would seem to be a legitimate way to make a few extra bucks in any participant’s spare time (It’s better than filling out surveys, right?). With a global community from far-flung regions of the globe, and with features such as trading signals due to market this year, Pynk would seem to be working hard towards their goal of ‘Democratising Finance’, regardless of geographic location or economic background.

Lofty goals indeed!

If you’d like to try Pynk for yourself, head on over to pynk.io and complete the simple registration process. Registration is free and open to people from any part of the world.