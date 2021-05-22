RemiBit – Secure Crypto Payment Gateway for Merchants

SAN GWANN, MALTA, 21 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Businesses are constantly looking to increase their revenue, and one way is to add cryptocurrencies. Many people are using cryptocurrencies, and it has become a must-have for online stores and eCommerce platforms.

RemiBit is one of the best-known solutions that offer customers comprehensive crypto payment services. It is a non-custodial blockchain payment solution that can be integrated within minutes and has a beginner-friendly interface.

Merchants and enterprise solution

RemiBit allows freelancers, businesses and individuals to send, receive, exchange, store and accept crypto payments via a safe and cost-effective platform. It offers more than just an additional payment option and features different options to help online businesses run smoothly.

Merchants can prepare invoices and send them for payment while tracking the entire process on their dashboard. It also offers a non-custodial wallet that provides customers complete control of their funds, hence the company’s motto, ‘’Your keys, your crypto”.

RemiBit is also ideal for merchants that want multi-token payment options as it supports eight cryptocurrencies. So customers can accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether USD (ERC20), Litecoin, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Commercium payments.

RemiBit offers solutions for Merchants and Enterprises. Merchants can integrate the RemiBit crypto payments solution by installing plugins and extensions on existing online stores like Drupal Commerce, Magento, PrestaShop, WooCommerce, Zencart and more.

Custom-made e-commerce stores can also integrate the RemiBit API with a few steps and have a fully functional crypto payment system setup. At the same time, there is an exchange integration with Kraken that enables merchants to exchange their crypto payments to fiat. You can perform exchange transactions manually or automatically, and there is an InstaSell™ option for one-click deposit and sell operations.

Other unique features include the Point of Sale application (POS). The POS is an optimized web-based application that can be used on desktop and mobile devices. It comes with an inbuilt calculator that displays the coins accepted by the merchant, allows to type the fiat price and displays that price converted to any of the cryptocurrencies. When a customer chooses to use the service, a QR code is generated. The customer can scan the QR code to pay for the goods or services using a mobile wallet. The POS offers an easy way for physical shops to accept crypto payments.

Business to Business (B2B) transactions using cryptocurrencies have begun to gain ground, and RemiBit provides a full-fledged feature for this service. Using RemiBit Direct, businesses registered on RemiBit can make cheap and fast transactions within the platform via their RemiBit ID.

How to Setup a RemiBit Account

RemiBit registration is pretty straightforward, and here is a short guide on how to set up an account.

Sign up on the website and register your business with an email address and password. A form will be presented to fill in additional details like your business website, address and other information.

Once you get verified, you automatically access the Starter tier that provides basic features and a €500 monthly allowance on sales. Your business will start paying fees only above this allowance threshold. The Starter tier is free, but you can choose to upgrade to Advanced (€19 monthly) or Pro tier (€39) for more features and lower fee rates.

The next step is to create the RemiBit Wallet as it enables you to use other features effectively. Creating the wallet is straightforward, and all that is required is to open the wallet tab and fill in the registration details correctly. Since RemiBit Wallet is non-custodial, it is essential to note down your pin and login details. This is because if you lose the details, you won’t be able to access the wallet and RemiBit won’t be able to recover it for you.

After creating the wallet, you will be required to integrate it into the merchant app. Click on the settings tab, select Wallet Integration, select the crypto to accept, and click ‘’Integrate Wallet’’. You will be redirected to a new box to fill in the wallet details like password and pin, and the integration process is completed.

After this phase, merchants can utilize the full features of RemiBit and set up invoices for payments.

Why Choose RemiBit?

Low transaction fees: RemiBit offers some of the lowest commission rates in the market, starting as low as 1% for the Starter tier to 0.5% for the Pro tier. It also offers crypto/crypto and crypto/fiat exchange for merchants.

Secure platform: Merchants can also rest assured that their funds are safe with the non-custodial wallet. There is also a 2-factor authentication mechanism and API key permission function in the Advanced and Pro tiers.

Mobile app option: RemiBit offers a web app, and it is well optimized for mobile devices. There are dedicated mobile apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Conclusion

RemiBit is a project that is an excellent choice for businesses that have a global presence and want to support crypto payments. The platform is on the right track to becoming the leading blockchain payment solution. If you are looking for a way to adopt crypto payments for your business, open an account today. To learn more about RemiBit, visit its website.