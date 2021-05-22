Vix Reitano has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

JERSEY CITY, NJ, May 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Vix Reitano has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A lifelong storyteller, Reitano received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Quinnipiac University and began working as a local editor at the Commack Patch. Throughout the course of her subsequent career, she has held multiple positions, including as a digital producer of “LIVE with Kelly and Michael” with Disney ABC Television Group, a digital producer of “bethenny” with Telepictures and creative digital producer at PMK-BNC.

Throughout her career, Reitano has worked in-house and as a consultant for some of the largest brands, corporations, thought leaders, talent, and non-profits in the world including Cohen’s Fashion Optical, SheFinds, Masterclass, Harry Winston, Out Leadership, The United Nations, Elite World Group, ABC, NBC, Telepictures, LinkAKC, Time Inc., This Old House magazine, Christine Hassler, CKO Kickboxing and ad: tech.

Presently, Reitano serves as the Founder and CEO of Agency 6B, a full-service advertising agency providing bespoke solutions for Advertising, Marketing, and Content and Video Production services in an evolving world. Reitano launched Agency 6B as a six-figure company in six weeks in August of 2015 and grew the business by 843% in 2020 during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

As an accomplished professional, Reitano is proud to have been considered for the 2020 Best in Business Awards from Inc. and to be featured in the DataBird Business Journal’s Founded by Women book. Reitano was also a finalist in the AdAge 40 under 40 and the Female Founder Alliance’s 2020 Champion Awards. Throughout the course of her career, she has been most proud of her ability to help creative people find a place to thrive. With her agency, she strives to create a place for young creatives to support their dreams.

Civically, Reitano has been active with the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), Seamen’s Society for Children and Families and the Greater New York Economic Council. She is professionally affiliated with Alpha Delta Pi, and the New York chapter of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce as well as New York Women in Communications. Reitano has attributed her professional success to her tenacity and versatility.

