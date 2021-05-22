Anne Leigh Parrish Celebrates a Storied Career as an Author and Poet

OLYMPIA, WA, May 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Anne Leigh Parrish has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For over 35 years. Ms. Parrish has established herself as an accomplished author, writer and poet. Beginning in 2016, she has released many of her works through Unsolicited Press, including By the Wayside, Maggie’s Ruse, and The Amendment. Her novellas and short story collections include All the Roads that Lead from Home, Our Love Could Light The World, and What Nell Dreams. Ms. Parrish’s most recent novel, A Winter Night, was released in 2021.

Ms. Parrish is proud to have garnered accolades for her various creative works. In 2021, she was recognized as a nominee for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction for What Nell Dreams. Additionally, she was included as an Honorable Mention for the Eric Hoffer Award in 2020. Notably, her work has been featured in the US Review of Books. Ms. Parrish was also honored with a Silver Medal in the short story category from the Independent Publisher Book Awards for All the Roads that Lead Home.

Before embarking upon her professional journey, Ms. Parrish obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1982. She subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington in 1984. Since coming of age, she has always harbored an interest in pursuing a profession as a writer. After completing her graduate studies, Ms. Parrish followed her dreams and began a career as a full-time writer of fiction.

Ms. Parrish attributes her success to her tight focus, discipline, and desire to keep pushing forward. Looking toward the future, she intends to keep writing and devoting herself to her fiction and poetry titles. At present, Ms. Parrish is working on a novel, a poetry book, and a screenplay.

