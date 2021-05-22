Elizabeth Ann Karabatsos Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

PHOENIX, AZ, May 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Elizabeth Ann Karabatsos with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Karabatsos celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

No stranger to entrepreneurship, she was co-owner of Karabatsos & Company Public Relations in Washington, D.C. Previous positions included serving as Confidential Assistant to the Deputy Director of the General Services Administration during the Nixon and Ford Administrations. From October 1974 to 1976, she was Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Materials (Nixon Papers) in the White House. Karabatsos’ other Government positions included appointment as Deputy Assistant to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense from 1981 to 1986 and Assistant to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense from 1986 to 1989, during which time she was awarded the Medal for Distinguished Service and the Bronze Palm for Distinguished Service.

In 1989, Karabatsos was appointed Director of Government and Civic Affairs at the McDonnell Douglas Helicopter Company (now Boeing) in Mesa, AZ, where she was the first woman to be appointed in the Corporations’ Companies as a Director and Member of the Executive Committee. She also served as a Consultant to the AZ Department of Administration as well as Bureau Chief of the AZ Department of Health Services, Office of Prevention and Health Promotion.

Karabatsos’ education includes a MS, Organizational Management, University of Phoenix; Certificate of Contemporary Executive Development, George Washington University; BS, Business Education, University of Nebraska; and postgraduate courses from the University of Virginia and AZ State. Her current profession specializes in divorce mediation and ombudsman investigations.

Philosophically and throughout her personal and professional life, Elizabeth has been able to identify and enlist mentors who have provided valuable advice. In that manner, she has endeavored to “give back” by also mentoring many others to assist them in facilitating change, overcoming obstacles, building lasting, meaningful relationships, and negotiating a “seat at the table,” along with the importance of maintaining integrity. Based on her experience and training in counseling and conflict management, she is of the strong opinion that in today’s environment, conflict is inevitable; therefore, the ability to listen and evaluate before judging and/or making final decisions is of utmost importance. Lastly, do not forget to say thank you and be humble.

A leader of numerous civic initiatives, Ms. Karabatsos was notably a member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. She also served on various local committees and was on the board of governors of Arizona, Clean and Beautiful, the World Affairs Council of Arizona and Villa Antano Homeowners Association. Furthermore, Ms. Karabatsos has lectured annually as a member of the University of Nebraska Cather Circle to senior and graduate women to identify significant careers, is an active member of Phoenix Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi, and is an Episcopalian.

Ms. Karabatsos has been aligned with several key industry-related organizations throughout her career, including the Association for Talent Development, the American Association of University Women, the American Arbitration Association and the Association for Conflict Resolution. She is a member and past president of the Maricopa County Association of Family Mediators and a member and former board of directors of the Arizona Association for Conflict Resolution.

