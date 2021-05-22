William J. Sweeney Jr. Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

NEW BRITAIN, CT, May 21, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present William J. Sweeney Jr. with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Sweeney celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Practicing law in his hometown of New Britain, Connecticut since 1978, Mr. Sweeney has established a successful private practice. Long driven by a passion for public service, he finds great reward in representing clients during a consequential period of their lives. Specializing in personal injury, professional malpractice, criminal defense, and business and probate litigation, his proficiency in the field is informed by more than four decades of litigation expertise, overseeing cases in all state and federal courts throughout the state. A trusted and respected litigator who has worked with individual clients, as well as corporations, Mr. Sweeney has handled various federal criminal cases, corruption cases, class action lawsuits, a multitude of wrongful death and cases of accidental death, and more, resulting in numerous multi-million dollar settlements. Additionally, he has served the State of Connecticut as a trial referee since 1985 and represents the U.S. District Court of Connecticut as a special master.

Mr. Sweeney formerly held a leading role with Silver, Webb, Sweeney, Clebowicz & Griffen in New Britain as a partner beginning in 1978. Remaining active with the firm, which later became known as Sweeney & Griffen until he formed his private practice, his tenure there was instrumental in his success. Garnering a reputation for his tenacity, hard work, professionalism and integrity, Mr. Sweeney credits much of his success on this formative experience.

For many years, Mr. Sweeney has enjoyed serving as an incorporator for the New Britain General Hospital, Hospital for Special Care and the New Britain YMCA. Backed by several industry-related organizations, Mr. Sweeney maintains his affiliation with such groups as the Connecticut Bar Association, the Hartford County Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, and the American Board of Trial Advocates. He is also a past president of the New Britain Bar Association and the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association and is a former house delegate and executive committee member of the civic justice section of the Connecticut Bar Association he currently serves as President of Connecticut Lawyers concern for lawyers.

Born in Connecticut, Mr. Sweeney followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, John M. Sweeny, who was also a prominent attorney. Studying locally, he attained a Bachelor of Arts at Fairfield University in 1969. He attended Suffolk University, where he acquired a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1974. Mr. Sweeney has been admitted to practice law by the Connecticut Bar Association, the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Mr. Sweeney has been acknowledged with inclusion in Super Lawyers and Top Lawyers in Hartford, Connecticut. He is also an AV-Rated Attorney through Martindale-Hubbell. A celebrated Marquis listee, Mr. Sweeney has been cited in Who’s Who in American Law and Who’s Who of Emerging Leaders in America.

