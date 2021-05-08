Littcoin – The Facebook Of Crypto Industry

California, USA, 8th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The blockchain and crypto ecosystem presents a lot of exciting opportunities for crypto enthusiasts. For instance, before the evolution of blockchain technology, sending and receiving cross-border payments were challenging. More so, blockchain technology permits staking, farming, borrowing, and lending. All of these features enable crypto enthusiasts to make passive income.

The entertainment industry is not left out. Blockchain technology has revolutionized the entertainment industry. At the center of it is Littcoin. Littcoin is poised to deliver positive change to those in the entertainment world.

Littcoin is a blockchain-powered entertainment financing and exclusive community. Littcoin has an engaged community that rewards community members based on Litt. Members in the Litt community can buy, farm, borrow, stake, and earn Littcoin to access different music events, festivals, entertainment shows, members-only shows, as well as other benefits.

Littcoin enables users to vote and be voted for in the Litt community. It also allows users to submit projects for consideration and lend their voices to how they want the Litt community to be governed. You can redeem Littcoin for digital and physical NFT collectibles. Littcoin holders will be rewarded with several goodies, including song collaboration, producer credits, and studio sessions with their favorite artists.

What You Will Get With Littcoin

Littcoin is the next big project in the entertainment industry. Musicians and their fans, plus industry professionals will have the opportunity to contribute their quota to the next biggest global event and receive rewards for their contribution.

Littcoin has a community where community members will be continually rewarded for their engagement to make the community bubbling. Additionally, Littcoin holders will receive dividends and earn voting rights as long as Littcoin is in their wallets. After the launch of the project, users will earn Littcoin in different ways.

About Littcoin

Littcoin is a community-focused social project powered by blockchain technology. The aim of the project is to empower entertainers and their fans to take advantage of the decentralized entertainment industry. Littcoin connects music writers, music creators, investors, and directors to make sure that good music is produced. It also gives everyone in the music industry a voice to be heard.

The team behind Littcoin are persons of impeccable character. The team members have vast years of experience in the entertainment industry. Plus, they have a track record for creating and delivering successful projects. The vision of the team is to deliver a project that would be the future of the global entertainment industry. The vision is also to reward contributors without bias or sentiment.

