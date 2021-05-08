Think You Know All About Private Club Management? New Book by Industry Insider Reveals the Ins and Outs of How to Lead a Winning Team

Rolling Hills Estates, CA, 7th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Toni Shibayama in her recently-published book, The Big Game Playbook, uncovers everything there is to know when heading Private Clubs, making this book indispensable reading for any General Manager in the business. Newly-appointed managers, as well as seasoned veterans, will discover valuable know-how they wish they had known earlier.

Staying one step ahead of the game

Making it to the top as a manager of a high-end private community means you already have the acquired qualities and human skill- set that justify you being where you are. Toni builds on this basis. Her book, Big Game Playbook, available on Amazon (Paperback $10.95 and Kindle $5.95), underlines the importance of strategic thinking when leading a private club to the next level of success. Today, conventional norms of private club management no longer suffice. Ever-changing regulations, negative press, EPA violations, litigation threats, and employee dissatisfaction are some of the many topics discussed in this easy-to-read manual. As an industry insider, with more than 25 years of sector expertise, Toni knows all too well how detrimental typical “knee-jerk” reactions or passiveness can be for the business when “damage control” mode sets in. Foresight and timing are key, with the author guiding readers step-by-step through a myriad of subjects related to building a winning culture whilst always using playful yet insightful professional sporting metaphors.

The 3 P’s that tilt the balance between winning or loosing

The Big Game Playbookauthoraddresses three fundamental categories when managing a private club. A game changer in any sporting team or a business venture are its – People. Toni explains everything there is to know from hiring the right kind of “team” players, to complex issues related to retirement and injuries. Do you have the right “game plan” in place? “With 20-plus years working with some of the top Private Clubs in the country, I’m happy to say Toni Shibayama knows the right words. I’ve always said that as a General Manager, my job is to know what sort of talent I have on my team and then give them the game plan to run with. That’s what this book is all about. How to do it!”- says Matthew Allnatt, GM & COO Jonathan Club Santa Monica, CA. The Process/Protection section focusses on training and identifies potential risk factors while Toni’s third category – Promote will guide General Managers through the intricacies of effective communication; ensuring that the Private Club receives the limelight it deserves.

About the author & company information

As Managing Partner and Chief Risk Officer at S&K Insurance, Toni Shibayama has during her 25-year career advised countless clients from across industry sectors in developing tailor-made strategic programs. As an industry expert, she understands how to satisfy complex industry needs in an ever-changing environment.

S&K Insurance, member of ISU International, was founded in 1964 and has a long-standing history of assisting clients from various business sectors, in particular the hospitality industry, offering customized management products and services. It is specialized in risk mitigation whilst partnering with businesses in developing long-term strategies to ensure lasting success.