What is Pontem Network ?

Paris, France, 7th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Pontem is an Experimental Network for Diem

What are Pontem Blocks?

In a nutshell, Pontem Blocks is a case that brings different DeFi tools together in one place. It allows users to create their own strategies, unite all operations into one transaction, and give external developers a chance to monetize their own developed blocks.

A Diem canary network without restrictions and limitations

Diem is Facebook’s next multi-billion-dollar growth strategy that focuses on creating a financial institution for the unbanked. Diem will be accessible to anyone with WhatsApp or Instagram, and supports smart contracts and advanced features. Moreover, Diem intends to launch a backed stable coin as the 1st use case. The project looks great, but is there all that we need to know?

see more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sk-s2FTD9Q&t=1786s