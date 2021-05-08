HBCU Heroes Presents “Secure The Bag” Career Fest FREE Summer Series Launching May 14, 2021

Career Fest includes speakers: actress Erika Alexander, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland, NBA veterans, HBCU alumni, & Fortune 500 companies

HBCU Heroes, a non-profit (501C3) founded by marketing CEO, Tracey Pennywell and NBA veteran, George Lynch, is hosting “Secure The Bag,” an exclusive virtual career fest summer series launching Friday, May 14 at 1 pm ET. An array of celebrities, athletes, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to support students seeking career opportunities.

Confirmed speakers for the series include:

● Entertainers: Erika Alexander (actress/creator/entrepreneur)

● NFL players/veterans: Brandon Copeland (Atlanta Falcons), Reginald Grant (NY Jets)

● Healthcare experts: Dr. Jen Caudle (TV health expert), Dr. Ebony J Hilton & Kimberly Willis

● Sports execs.: Lindsay LaBennett (Wasserman Group), Dr. Joseph Bryant (Rainbow Push Sports)

● Advertising/Media/Entertainment execs: Niele Anderson (Fox Soul TV), David Mesfin (InnOcean Worldwide), Clint Evans (HBCUgo TV

● Business/Tech entrepreneurs: Ben Arnon, Israel Wilson, Ray Leornard, Jr., Evan Melandro

● Finance experts: Dr. Brian Peterson (Univ. of Penn), Robert Schultz (Capricorn Invest. Group)

The mission is to empower HBCU students to compete in corporate America, big-tech, entertainment, healthcare/wellness, sports management, entrepreneurial pathways, and more to ‘secure the bag” aka make significant financial strides. Registration is open to all HBCU students, alumni, and the general public.

The Secure the Bag Career Fest Summer Series topics include:

● May 14th – Fortune 500 Companies, Financial Literacy, NFTs, Tech, Sports, Media

● June 11th – Start-Ups, Mass Media, Advertising, Entertainment, Workplace Inclusivity

● July 9th – Sports Management, E-Sports, Healthcare, Wellness, Fitness

● August 13th – Big Tech, FAANG, Sports, Finance, Media, Entertainment

Visit Here

Contact Details

Tracey Pennywell

[email protected]

815-216-4073

HBCU Heroes

USA

9885 Alpine Rd Chicago, IL 60611