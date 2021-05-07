San Ramon, CA Author Publishes Heartfelt Memoir

Our Miracle Babies: A True Story About Hope and Faith, a new book by Louis F. Donati III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Our Miracle Babies: A True Story about Hope and Faith is a biography that details a beautiful young woman who struggles with Multiple Sclerosis and the challenges of having a baby. With the help of a surrogate and in-vitro fertilization (IVF), Lou and Kim chose a non-traditional path to having a family.

An emotional story of love and loss, this book follows along as they discover the surrogate is pregnant with twins. During this time of great joy, a close loved one is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given only a few months to live. There is a race against time for the babies to be born. The final chapters reveal a “cycle of life” to be embraced and honored. This book is inspiring, intense, and will open up your heart yearning for a positive conclusion.

About the Author

Louis F. Donati III was born in San Francisco and has lived in California all of his life. He has a bachelor of science in psychology from Santa Clara University. He’s worked for more than 21 years in the bio-pharmacy industry. He and Kim have been married for almost 17 years, and have twin daughters, Sofie and Mia. He enjoys golfing, cooking, and traveling, both within California and to Italy.

This is his first published book.

Our Miracle Babies: A True Story About Hope and Faith is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. It has an ISBN of 978-1-6495-7096-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/