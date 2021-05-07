Sober St. Patrick’s Day® Celebrates 10 Years with a Much Anticipated and Momentous Virtual Event

Its 10th anniversary YouTube Premiere celebrating all things Irish virtually unites Irish diaspora and receives global accolades including Irish Echo’s Arts and Culture Award.
Sober St Patrick’s Day Wants to Reclaim the Day!
NEW YORK – May 5, 2021 – PRLog — On March 17, the world celebrated St Patrick’s differently due to the pandemic. However art and culture was well preserved by the team at Sober St. Patrick’s Day® who delivered a world class show for a global audience via YouTube Premiere.
SSPD Founder Bill Reilly is “over the moon” with the show, viewership, feedback, and accolades. “We were thrilled to share our 10th anniversary celebration with a global audience — welcoming 1,500 viewers that day, and nearly 2,000 more since,” said Mr. Reilly. “Many of those viewers were in Ireland and the UK, in large part thanks to our host in Ireland Samantha Kelly.”
In partnership with J6 Mediaworks, Enders Island, world class SSPD Band performers, and an impressive strategic marketing team on both sides of the Atlantic, the SSPD 10th Anniversary YouTube Premiere included:
- Beautiful trad music with SSPD regulars John Whelan, 7-Time “All Ireland Champion” Button Accordion Player; Brian Conway, 5-Time “All Ireland Champion” Fiddler; Dylan Foley, 4-Time “All Ireland Champion” Fiddle Champion; Brendan Dolan, Musician 2016 Mid-Atlantic CCE Hall of Fame; and Jerry O’Sullivan, America’s Premier Uilleann Piper
- Performances by Liz Simmons & Flynn Cohen, Guitarists, Mandolin, Vocals; Liz McNicholl, Singer, accompanied by Joanie Madden, America’s leading Irish Flute player, and Gabriel Donohue, Multi Instrumentalist
- Solo Performances by singers and guitarists Donie Carroll and Mary Courtney
- 12-year-olds took the virtual stage Arjun Ramachandran, Dancer, and Alice Bradley Irish Harpist and Fiddler
- Traditional Irish Step Dancing from the award winning Donny Golden School of Irish Dance
- Virtual visits to St. Patrick’s Centre in Downpatrick with Dr. Tim Campbell and pilgrim guide Martina Purdy
- Cook-A-Long with Chef Terry McCoy, author of Saint Patrick’s Plate
Sober St. Patrick’s Day® Board of Directors member Jim Frawley, who made a special appearance and had a healthy message and invitation to viewers, said he was impressed with and inspired by the YouTube Premiere’s content, messaging, and metrics. “As the world evolves, it’s exciting to take ad-vantage of new ways to reach a global audience. This program exceeded my already tall expectations.”
On April 23, SSPD will be among the 40 organization recognized for their valiant efforts during the pan-demic with Irish Echo’s Arts and Culture Award.
“We can honestly say, in an Irish kind of way, that our SSPD 10th anniversary YouTube Premiere exceeded expectations,”
The show can still be seen anytime at https://youtu.be/