Sober St. Patrick’s Day® Celebrates 10 Years with a Much Anticipated and Momentous Virtual Event

Its 10th anniversary YouTube Premiere celebrating all things Irish virtually unites Irish diaspora and receives global accolades including Irish Echo’s Arts and Culture Award.

Sober St Patrick’s Day Wants to Reclaim the Day!

NEW YORK – May 5, 2021 – PRLog — On March 17, the world celebrated St Patrick’s differently due to the pandemic. However art and culture was well preserved by the team at Sober St. Patrick’s Day® who delivered a world class show for a global audience via YouTube Premiere.

SSPD Founder Bill Reilly is “over the moon” with the show, viewership, feedback, and accolades. “We were thrilled to share our 10th anniversary celebration with a global audience — welcoming 1,500 viewers that day, and nearly 2,000 more since,” said Mr. Reilly. “Many of those viewers were in Ireland and the UK, in large part thanks to our host in Ireland Samantha Kelly.”

In partnership with J6 Mediaworks, Enders Island, world class SSPD Band performers, and an impressive strategic marketing team on both sides of the Atlantic, the SSPD 10th Anniversary YouTube Premiere included:

Beautiful trad music with SSPD regulars John Whelan, 7-Time “All Ireland Champion” Button Accordion Player; Brian Conway, 5-Time “All Ireland Champion” Fiddler; Dylan Foley, 4-Time “All Ireland Champion” Fiddle Champion; Brendan Dolan, Musician 2016 Mid-Atlantic CCE Hall of Fame; and Jerry O’Sullivan, America’s Premier Uilleann Piper

Performances by Liz Simmons & Flynn Cohen, Guitarists, Mandolin, Vocals; Liz McNicholl, Singer, accompanied by Joanie Madden, America’s leading Irish Flute player, and Gabriel Donohue, Multi Instrumentalist

Solo Performances by singers and guitarists Donie Carroll and Mary Courtney

12-year-olds took the virtual stage Arjun Ramachandran, Dancer, and Alice Bradley Irish Harpist and Fiddler

Traditional Irish Step Dancing from the award winning Donny Golden School of Irish Dance

Virtual visits to St. Patrick’s Centre in Downpatrick with Dr. Tim Campbell and pilgrim guide Martina Purdy

Cook-A-Long with Chef Terry McCoy, author of Saint Patrick’s Plate

Sober St. Patrick’s Day® Board of Directors member Jim Frawley, who made a special appearance and had a healthy message and invitation to viewers, said he was impressed with and inspired by the YouTube Premiere’s content, messaging, and metrics. “As the world evolves, it’s exciting to take ad-vantage of new ways to reach a global audience. This program exceeded my already tall expectations.”

On April 23, SSPD will be among the 40 organization recognized for their valiant efforts during the pan-demic with Irish Echo’s Arts and Culture Award.

“We can honestly say, in an Irish kind of way, that our SSPD 10th anniversary YouTube Premiere exceeded expectations,” said Executive Director Tami Ellen McLaughlin. “It is wonderful that the global Irish Echo team also pivoted to create and recognize a special community of organizations and the special and dedicated teams committed to ‘The Show Must Go On.’ We are thrilled to be included and accept the award on behalf our SSPD performers and strategic marketing team. We are all truly inspired to explore more ways to Reclaim The Day and Reclaim Sláinte the SSPD way — fueled by Irish culture, the saint himself, and healthy and safe celebrations. Thank you Irish Echo.”

The show can still be seen anytime at https://youtu.be/ mDyQyOnAbvs