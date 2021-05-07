Worldwide sales of the new steam sterilizers and washer disinfectors from SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie GmbH to clinics, doctor’s offices and laboratories

SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie GmbH offer an extraordinary product portfolio with very innovative medical and laboratory devices worldwide:

Steam sterilizers, washer disinfectors, steam disinfection systems, large-volume washer-disinfectors, care combinations, bedpan washers, autoclaves, laboratory washers, functional medical furniture, medical waste treatment, operating tables, operating theater lights, traceability software, validation and accessories.

We’re really good at it manufacturing, sales and service!

As a manufacturer of steam sterilizers, washer disinfectors, care combinations, stainless steel furniture and systems for the treatment of medical waste, we supply hospitals and laboratories worldwide with our medical and laboratory technology. A total of more than 120 highly qualified employees work at our production sites in Germany and Italy.

The correct determination of requirements and the preparation of planning proposals are an absolute must. Professional project support right up to installation and commissioning is just as much a part of this as customer service, which follows on seamlessly. With our solutions you not only get technically mature systems, but also the assurance that you have a professional partner who takes care of your smooth functional processes.

An important key to our long-term success and acceptance in the market is ensuring quality, operational reliability and functionality in day-to-day operation and to harmonise these features with economic aspects.

In this context, for example, a team of over 20 service technicians is available to you 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, with an immediate service throughout Europe.