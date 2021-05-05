Pet Professional Guild Expands Steering Committee with New Appointment

LECANTO, Fla. – May 3, 2021 – PRLog — The Pet Professional Guild (PPG) has appointed Warwick, New York-based veterinarian Pam Shultz DVM CVA to its Steering Committee with immediate effect. The appointment marks PPG’s continued commitment to promoting humane, science-based, force-free and positive reinforcement- based training methods and skill application in the fields of pet care, training and behavior consulting, an industry that is currently unregulated.

PPG’s Steering Committee is tasked with driving new projects, building awareness of scientifically sound, nonaversive training methods for animals, educating both pet professionals and the pet owning public in all matters related to training, behavior consulting and pet care, and expanding core membership worldwide.

Dr. Shultz has been PPG’s social media coordinator for the past two years, during which time she has also been assisting PPG as a proofreader on its bimonthly trade publication BARKS from the Guild. She now comes onboard in a more official capacity as the organization looks to ramp up its online presence across its social media platforms and in the digital marketing space.

Dr. Shultz (https://twitter.com/ pamshultzdvm) is a 2004 graduate of Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, a certified veterinary acupuncturist (CVA) and a reiki master. In addition to providing holistic pet care in a private practice setting, she has also worked and volunteered extensively with her local humane society and has been a foster mom to an array of animal teachers – from ‘bottle baby’ kittens to fearful dogs. These experiences led her to seek out resources to share with her coworkers, clients and pet guardians on the benefits of force-free pet care.

“Upon discovering the incredible work PPG is doing to promote humane, ethical and science-based training and pet care, I quickly became a member,” said Dr. Shultz. “From there I began volunteering as a Shock-Free Coalition (https://www.shockfree.org/ ) regional coordinator for New York and took on the role of assisting with the proofreading for BARKS. Now, as PPG’s social media coordinator, it’s humbling (and exciting!) to have the opportunity to work with leading industry experts collaborating to help bring about change in the pet care industry.”

“Due to the importance of Dr. Shultz being up to speed on our many ongoing projects, it makes perfect sense that she takes a seat on the Steering Committee as we continue to develop our marketing and social media plans and coordinate a rolling marketing program,” added PPG president, Niki Tudge. “This will ensure we have the time and resources to coordinate all our efforts across our different programs and marketing needs. As a veterinarian of many years’ experience who also has experience in the editing and proofreading space, Dr. Shultz, with her unique skill set, is ideally placed to help PPG in this endeavor.”