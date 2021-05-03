Canada – Minister Daniel Vandal to make a virtual announcement highlighting support for clean energy initiatives in Nunavut

Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, May 3, 2021 — Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, will make a virtual announcement tomorrow regarding investments to support clean energy in Nunavut.

Following his remarks, Minister Vandal will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: May 4, 2021

Time: 3:00 pm CDT/ 4:00 pm EDT

Location:

Virtual Zoom Event

