Canada – Minister Daniel Vandal to make a virtual announcement highlighting support for clean energy initiatives in Nunavut

Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs will make a virtual announcement tomorrow regarding investments to support clean energy in Nunavut.
Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, May 3, 2021 — Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, will make a virtual announcement tomorrow regarding investments to support clean energy in Nunavut.
Following his remarks, Minister Vandal will be available to answer questions from the media.
Date: May 4, 2021
Time: 3:00 pm CDT/ 4:00 pm EDT
Location:
Virtual Zoom Event
Registration link
Catherine Mounier-Desrochers
Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca
Craig Welsh
Communications Advisor, Nunavut
CanNor
867-975-1347
craig.welsh@canada.ca