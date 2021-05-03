Hong Kong – LegCo to consider Mainland Judgments in Matrimonial and Family Cases (Reciprocal Recognition and Enforcement) Bill

LegCo to consider Mainland Judgments in Matrimonial and Family Cases (Reciprocal Recognition and Enforcement) Bill ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (May 5) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, the Second Reading debate on the Mainland Judgments in Matrimonial and Family Cases (Reciprocal Recognition and Enforcement) Bill will resume. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.

Meanwhile, the Mercury Control Bill will be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debate on the Bill will be adjourned.

On Member’s Bill, the Second Reading debate on the Waterworks (Waterworks Regulations) (Amendment) Bill 2021 will also resume. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.

On Government motions, the Chief Secretary for Administration will move two proposed resolutions under the Criminal Procedure Ordinance and the Coroners Ordinance respectively. The proposed resolutions are set out in Appendices 1 and 2 respectively.

In addition, Dr Lo Wai-kwok will move a motion on developing Hong Kong into a regional professional services hub. The motion is set out in Appendix 3. Mr Tony Tse will move an amendment to Dr Lo’s motion.

Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan will move a motion on seizing the opportunities to improve governance. The motion is set out in Appendix 4. Mr Luk Chung-hung will move an amendment to Mr Cheung’s motion.

Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.

The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the Webcast system on the LegCo Website.