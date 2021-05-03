Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kowloon City (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Kowloon City (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (May 3) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kowloon City.

Wong Man-shun, Gary, aged 45, went missing after he left a caring home on Prince Edward Road West on May 1 morning. Staff of the caring home made a report to Police on the same day.

He is about 1.65 metres tall, 58 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a square face with yellow complexion and short greyish-white hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.