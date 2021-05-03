Canada – Minister Murray highlights investments to support seniors in Budget 2021

Ottawa, Ontario – Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada’s plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is inclusive of all Canadians.

Today, Minister of Digital Government, the Honourable Joyce Murray, hosted a virtual meeting with seniors in Vancouver, British Columbia to discuss investments from Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.

COVID-19 has gravely affected seniors. Every senior in Canada deserves to live in dignity, safety, and comfort, regardless of which province or territory they call home. It is essential that we protect the health and well-being of seniors, and the personal support workers who care for them, through this difficult time and into the future. Budget 2021 proposes to provide $3 billion over five years to support provinces and territories in ensuring standards for long-term care are applied and permanent changes are made. And as announced in March 2021, the federal government is proposing to provide provinces and territories with $4 billion through a one-time top-up to the Canada Health Transfer.

The Government is also delivering on its promise to increase Old Age Security for Canadians aged 75 and older, which will provide up to $766 more for eligible seniors in the first years, and that will grow with indexation.

The Government of Canada’s top priority remains protecting Canadians’ health and safety, particularly during this third, aggressive wave of the virus and its variants. Vaccine rollout is underway across Canada, with federal government support in every province and territory. Budget 2021 invests in Canada’s bio-manufacturing and life sciences sector to rebuild domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.

