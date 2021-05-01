ROTAN CHD Chocolate Pumps by DESMI Humbly Deliver Reliability for Confectioners

DESMI offers advanced pumping solutions for the Chocolate Industry. ROTAN pumps by DESMI provide a complete series of internally toothed gear pumps in cast iron, stainless steel and carbon steel materials.

HVH is an authorized distributor of DESMI pumps: a manufacturer that has over 50 years of experience in the production of pumps for the chocolate industry.

Desmi always offers new solutions and innovative products that help to improve productivity, save money, increase safety at the same time providing highly efficient performance, said Vladimir Harutyunyan, the president of HVH Industrial Solutions.

Chocolate pumps can be widely used for high viscosity products under pressure, such as white and dark chocolate, milk chocolate, conched chocolate, finished chocolate (after tempering), caramel cream, cacao mass, mélange and more.

Rotan CHD pumps are simple to lubricate ensuring smooth operation with minimum maintenance. They prevent pump seizures, reduce housekeeping and increase the customer profitability.

The special T2 tolerance and the unique chocolate seal of the ROTAN® CHD Chocolate pump will change your chocolate operation forever.

HVH Industrial also offers other types of pumps suitable for various applications designed and manufactured by Desmi.

Those who would like to know more about DESMI chocolate pumps, having problems with their existing pumps or would like to find a better solution should make it a point to visit us: https://hvhindustrial.com/brand/desmi