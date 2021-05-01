Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport (IEV) Has Extended Its Terminal A for International Flights

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Due to extention of its main Terminal A for international flights, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport (IEV) has successfully doubled its capacity. Now, Terminal A’s area has increased by 9,5 square meters – up to 23,7 sq.m.

The Airport also doubled the number of its check-in counters and registration desks. Now, the ground floor of the Terminal A’s new wing allocated 23 passenger check-in counters and 9 aviation security surveillance points.

We have also renovated and extended the parking next to the Terminal A by 40% to achieve its current capacity of 135 parking spaces.

The Airport expects to complete the renovation of Airport’s runway facilities by 2025. The scope of scheduled renovation works includes extension of existing take-off runway by 500 m (up to 2810 m), construction of new taxi lanes, ramps, installation of lighting navigational aids, etс.

Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) is one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. It is located in the Zhuliany neighbourhood, about 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) southwest of the city centre and occupies the area of 265 hectares and includes three terminals.

Prior to COVID-19, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with more than 43 airlines, operating flights to approximately 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 2 million passengers annually.Aside from facilitating regular passenger flights, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport is also the main business aviation airport in Ukraine, and one of the busiest business aviation hubs in Europe.