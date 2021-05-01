Jupiter Local, Jay Hamm, Embarks on 10,000 Mile Journey

JUPITER, FL, May 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The Paws for Compassion (PFC) crew is at it again. On Saturday, May 1st, the crew will embark on a 10,000-mile, 10-week, 20-city mission trip in service to those in need around the United States. After successfully crossing the state of Florida in 2018 and traversing coast to coast, from Jupiter, Florida to Huntington Beach, California in 2019, the crew is looking forward to this next great adventure.

The PFC crew will depart from the Jupiter Inlet just at sunrise on May 1st, where the community and local supporters will gather to see them off. The crew will head west to California, then north to Washington, back east to Maine, and finally south to Key West, Florida. The primary objective of the PFC crew’s third mission trip will be to provide food, clothing and fellowship to those in need in each of the 20 destination cities, while bringing awareness to pet-therapy. The crew will be partnering with regional churches and organizations to maximize opportunities for local outreach and impact.

The PFC crew plans to visit the following cities:

• Destin, FL: May 2nd – 4th



• Beaumont, TX: May 6th – 7th



• Ft. Stockton, TX: May 9th – 11th



• Tempe, AZ: May 13th – 14th



• San Diego, CA: May 16th – 18th



• San Francisco, CA: May 20th – 21st



• Coos Bay, OR: May 23rd – 25th



• Seattle, WA: May 27th – 28th



• Butte, MT: May 30th – June 1st



• Medora, ND: June 3rd – 4th



• Brooklyn Park, MN: June 6th – 8th



• Chicago, IL: June 10th – 11th



• Cincinnati, OH: June 13th – 15th



• Pittsburgh, PA: June 17th – 18th



• Rutland, VT: June 20th – 22nd



• Fort Kent, ME: June 24th – 25th



• Providence, RI: June 27th – 29th



• Richmond, VA: July 1st – 2nd



• Savannah, GA: July 4th – 6th



• Key West, FL: July 8th

The PFC crew consists of Jay Hamm, founder & director of PFC; Chibby Choo, an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard Hound; and K Poppy, a three-year-old Chiweenie. Together, the three ride the PFC Express III, an electric powered bicycle with a custom-designed sidecar for the canine members of the crew. Over the past four years, the crew has traveled more than 1,800 miles on the PFC Express III, putting many smiles on faces and much joy in hearts along the way.

Please reach out to Jay Hamm at (561) 768-1066 or [email protected] if you’d like to interview the PFC crew for a story. If you’re in the business of bringing good news to the people, then this is your story!

For more information, please visit www.pawsforcompassion.com and follow @paws_for_compassion on Instagram.