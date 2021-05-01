“A Caregiver’s Journey” is Free on Amazon for One More Day (until 04/30/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Eric James Millers new #1 international best-selling book, A Caregivers Journey: Self-Care For Caregivers of Loved Ones with Dementia and Alzheimers. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until April 30th.

This book is for those who find themselves in a primary or secondary caregiving role for an aging parent or other loved one suffering from Alzheimers Disease or other type of dementia. Part memoir, part self-help guide, Eric hopes it will serve as the roadmap he wish he had and help other caregivers know what to expect and how to plan for the challenges they are likely to face.

Managing the comfort, health, safety and finances of a loved one in their declining years is not easy. Especially if that loved one increasingly becomes depressed, agitated, delusional, or worse. The physical, mental and even spiritual demands can come on gradually, or quickly. They can re-open old conflicts within a family and usually do eventually take over the primary caregivers life.

In addition to presenting five rules for being a caregiver that Eric learned over the course of dealing with his mothers 15-year plus struggle; in clear, plain, non-medical jargon he discusses the differences between the practical and the clinical definitions of Alzheimers and dementia for both the patient and the caregiver. Eric talks about the stages of being a caregiver in addition to the stages of the disease, the importance of coping with and managing the associated stress that comes with being a caregiver, the pros and cons of different types of care facilities and treatment options to consider, what to look for, what to watch out for and how to make the most out of the time you have left with your loved one.

Eric hopes that by being honest about his journey and sharing tips for admitting to and coping with the stress of being a caregiver, other caregivers will understand the importance of caring for themselves on their own caregiving journeys. Because no matter how great a job youre doing as a caregiver, a dead caregiver is the worst caregiver of all.

A Caregivers Journey by Eric James Miller is free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (04/26/2021 – 04/30/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091MPN33H

A Caregivers Journey has a 5-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:

A Caregivers Journey by Eric Miller is both a page-turning story of the decline of Millers mother, a delightful, wonderful womanwho was his best friendand a practical guide to caregivers, chock full of information and advice. It should be required reading for everyonepeople with aging parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents; and friends and acquaintances of caregivers, no matter what life circumstances have brought caregiving into their lives. You may not beor may not knowa caregiver now, but unless you are a hermit, chances are you will, at some point in your life, be or know a caregiver. And friends, caregiving is a community concern.

I was only 25 pages into Millers book before I was gobsmacked with the vital importance of caring for our caregivers, whether that means our family members, our friends, or ourselves. I was beset with guilty questions about whether I have been caring enough about, or even tuned into, the caregiving responsibilities of people in my sphere.

Eric Miller does more than paint a heart-rending picture of the decline of his mothers cognitive ability and his own ability to give her care against the overwhelming odds of the demons that possessed her mind.

A Caregivers Journey is chock full of practical advice for all of us, like his rules for caregivers, and his practical information about cognitive decline and planning ahead. And if you dont know the simple distinctions between Alzheimers and dementiaas I didntyou should get Millers book.

Miller is additionally helpful with his chapters on what to expect as a caregiver; the stages of caregivers journey; steps in dealing with caregiving; care facilities and treatment options; good things to do before its too late; and especially, making the most out of the time we have left. – Ann Marshall.

This book will be of great interest and value to anyone responsible for the care of a loved one with dementia, and to all readers wishing to learn more about this critically important topical subject. The author presents a case history with authoritative and comprehensive information on what to expect and how to deal with the deteriorating situation to the end. His five concise rules for caregivers will be invaluable to anyone who is (or will be) in a similar situation. The five rules are followed up with solid and useful advice. My recently deceased aunt went through a similar, but shorter, decline with only a niece to see after her. It would have been most helpful to have had a copy of this book for a guide during that time. – George S.

About the Author:

Former adventurer who once hid behind a Canon AE-1 to explore the world, Eric James Miller is a full-time author/editor and part-time wellness coach who lives on the edge of the great neon oasis where he occasionally bumps into ghosts and other interesting personalities.

His new book, A Caregivers Journey, shares the challenges and hard lessons learned during his mothers long struggle with dementia and Alzheimers. Part memoir, part self-help guide, it digs beneath the surface and examines several hard truths about caregiving in the hope that it will serve as a roadmap for other caregivers to plan and prepare and cope with their own journeys.

His much lighter, humorous side, reveals itself in both his spooky, modern-day ghost story, For Rent: Dangerous Paradise, and the road trip romantic-comedy The Metaphysics of Nudity. You can find him online on his blog, www.thecaregivingproject.com, or see what hes up to at Writers of Southern Nevada where he serves as president for the literary non-profit.