Supreme Court of India comes down on hard on clampdown by states like UP

The Supreme Court today literally warned State governments and police against clamping down on the spread of information or desperate calls for help through social media from citizens affected by COVID-19. A Special Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao, D.Y. Chandrachud and S. Ravindra Bhat said any such move will attract the contempt of court.

“We don’t want any clampdown of information. We will treat it as a contempt of court if such grievances is considered for action. Let a strong message go to all the States and DGPs of States. Clampdown of information is contrary to basic precepts,” Justice Chandrachud said in the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had to agree and said “As an officer of the court, I fully agree with what Your Lordships have said.”