Rohit Sardana dies of COVID-19

Popular TV Anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away today. He was suffering from COVID-19 and also had cardiac issues. The exact cause of death is not yet clear but it looks more like a combination of the two. Till yesterday, he was tweeting and retweeting messages of people to help them get assistance from the authorities during this terrible pandemic.

Rajdeep Sardesai said, “Rohit and I had differing political views but always enjoyed debating without any rancour. We did a show one night that finished at 3 am (think it was SC verdict on Karnataka) after which he said, ‘boss aaj maza aa gaya!’ He was a passionate anchor journalist. RIP Rohit Sardana.”

Senior India Today journalist and anchor Rahul Kanwal said “Rohit Sardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things. Our newsroom is in deep shock.”

The social media managers of PM Modi and Amit Shah also shared condolence tweets on their behalf.