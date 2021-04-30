Prostitution racket in Munirka, New Delhi

There is growing prostitution racket in Munirka. There are multiple prostitutes that solicit the customers from around 11:00pm onwards at Munirka red-light near Vasant Vihar Depot and adjoining areas. It is quite sad to see that it is the same area where the infamous Nirbhaya kand had happened which caused a national shame for the country. The racket started during the first lockdown and continuing now. Everytime you see a police PCR moving-by, you would think that there would be an action taken against them but it has never happened.

It seems to be in connivance with certain policemen who tend to look away. Infact, the residents have reported policemen talking these prostitutes openly. During the lockdown, Delhi Police is supposed to enforce a curfew but it seems that for them these are essential workers are exempted from lockdown.

A complaint in this regard was also made to Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police on October 18, 2020 but no action has been taken. The acknowledgement says,

Thanks for your E-mail. Your E-mail has been acknowledged by Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the same has been referred to the Joint Commissioner of Police/New Delhi Range (his office telephone No. 23469524 and E-mail ID is jtcp-ndr-dl@nic.in) for further necessary action Vide Dy. No. is 76973/E-mail dated 21.10.2020.

jtcp-ndr-dl@nic.in, dcp-vigilance-dl@nic.in”

However, the racket has been continuing unabated.