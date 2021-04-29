Peachtree City, GA Author Publishes Novel

A Lost and Forbidden Love, a new book by Peter Edwards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

A Lost and Forbidden Love is just such a tale richly told by a grandfather to his granddaughter. Each time they are together, this young girl eagerly waits to engage her grandfather’s memory and wisdom, his revelation of this noble story carrying its enigmatic past across many settings of time and place.

Truly, Grandpa’s narrative is alive with historical and cultural details bearing expectations that influence fates of stories anywhere, everywhere. We are privileged stowaways in the space of each encounter where these tender two are walking through their days, their merged stories the very tangible present and the elusive past, as threads all woven together.

As you read, Grandpa’s life’s path meanders through places that will make you glad you had a secret seat near the open fireplace in his every room!

About the Author



Born in Karlovy Vary, Czechoslovakia, Peter Edwards and his mother immigrated to United States in 1966 in order to avoid a political persecution. Edwards attended Niskayuna High School in Schenectady, New York, and received BA degree from State University of NY in Albany with emphasis on history and languages. After retiring from Delta Air Lines and Delta Community Credit Union after 38 years of service, he splits his time along with his wife, Connie, and their two pups between Peachtree City, Georgia, and East Berne, New York.

Edwards is an active member of Evergreen Presbyterian church, and is an avid reader of history, historical fiction, a fan of classical music and opera, which he supplements by traveling around the world’s historical sites and famous music houses. This is his first published book.

A Lost and Forbidden Love is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4800-5 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lost-and-forbidden-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lost-and-forbidden-love/