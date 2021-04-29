Heritage at Highland Park offers furnished model home for sale

The new townhome community from American Properties Realty, Inc., located just a half-mile from downtown Highland Park, is over 75 percent sold out.

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. – April 27, 2021 – PRLog — The wait is over! Heritage at Highland Park is now selling its fully furnished Brookside model home located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park! Private, in-person appointments are available and can easily be booked online (https://heritageathighlandpark- appointments.as.me/ schedule.php) .

The Brookside model (unit 408) features 1,925 sq. ft. of living space, three bedrooms, three baths, a one-car garage, hardwood floors, upgraded bathroom tiles, upgraded lighting and a washer and dryer. “This gorgeously decorated home comes with furniture, window treatments, professionally selected paint colors and elaborate trim,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. The kitchen, which highlights upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, opens to a bright and airy living and dining room for easy entertaining.”

The home is priced at $599,990. “We invite you to take a tour of the Brookside to fully experience all of its exciting upgrades at a fraction of the cost,” said Csik. “As an added benefit, interest rates are low and will likely go up from here, so act quickly to take advantage of a new home before it’s too late.”

Just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95, Heritage at Highland Park is an easy commute to Manhattan. It is also a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District.

“Heritage at Highland Park is an intimate community tucked between New Brunswick and Edison,” said Csik. “A lot of our homebuyers work in New York City and want to take advantage of the easy commute and the wonderful downtown that Highland Park offers.”

Townhomes are priced from the mid $400s. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open by appointment only. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.

To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark- appointments.as.me/ schedul…) to use Heritage at Highland Park’s online appointment scheduler. For additional information, contact Dana Pennock at 732-354-3543 or via email or dpennock@americanproperties.net. Those interested can also visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

