International Lawyers Network Welcomes New Member in Spain

The International Lawyers Network (“ILN”) is delighted to welcome a new member firm, López-Ibor Abogados, a Spanish law firm with offices in Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona.

López-Ibor Abogados is a firm specialized in business law. With more than 20 years of experience, they are well-positioned as a leading firm, both nationally and internationally. They have offices in Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona, and a multidisciplinary team of more than 40 lawyers with a strong international profile, great experience in their areas of specialization, and knowledge of the different sectors in which they work. López-Ibor has been recognized as a leading full-service firm, by the most prestigious international rankings including Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR100, World Tax, and Best Lawyers.

Lindsay Griffiths, International Lawyers Network’s Executive Director, said “We’re thrilled to be welcoming such a distinguished and respected law firm to our membership. We know that they’ll work closely with fellow ILN members and their clients to deliver superior service.”

For more information about López-Ibor Abogados, visit the firm’s website at https://lopez-iborabogados.com/en/ or their ILN profile at http://iln.com/Firm_Detail_1615.htm. Also, the ILN has an international directory available for iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry smartphones. To access it, log on to ILNmobile.com from your smartphone.

About the ILN



The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-size law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. Since 2011, the ILN has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to Band 1. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.