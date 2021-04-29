Canada – Minister Monsef to discuss Budget 2021 investments with small and medium-sized enterprises in Nunavut and Northwest Territories

Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will discuss Budget 2021 investments at a virtual roundtable with small and medium-sized enterprises.

Opening remarks will be open to members of the media. The Minister will be available for questions following her remarks. The virtual roundtable is closed to media.

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time:

Minister’s remarks at 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Media availability at 12:35 p.m. (ET)

Note: To register and receive login information, members of the media who wish to participate must confirm their attendance in writing to infc.ruralopportunity-possibilitesrurales.infc@canada.ca.

Marie-Pier Baril

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

613-295-8123

Marie-Pier.Baril@cfc-swc.gc.ca