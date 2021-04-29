Artworks by Iconic Louisiana Painters Knute Heldner and Clementine Hunter will Headline Crescent City’s May 8-9 Auction

Original oil paintings by iconic Louisiana artists Knute Heldner and Clementine Hunter, a 129-piece sterling flatware by Gorham in the La Scala pattern, pottery pieces by local potters (including Newcomb Pottery examples), vintage couture and dazzling estate jewelry are just part of Crescent City Auction Gallery’s two-day Important Spring Estates auction slated for the weekend of May 8th and 9th, starting promptly at 10 am Central both days.

The auction, totaling 752 lots across the two days, will feature property from the collection of Nicholas Burke (1834-1905), formerly of 5809 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans (The Wedding Cake House), by descent to the present consignor; the estate of Dr. Sue LeBlanc in Hammond, La.; Lower Garden District and distinguished Garden District collectors; and other fine items pulled from prominent estates and collections throughout the region.

With a pre-sale estimate of $25,000-$35,000, the oil on canvas painting by Knute Heldner (Swedish/New Orleans, 1875-1952), titled Singing by the Mississippi River, is a candidate for top lot of the auction. The 39 ¾ inch by 31 ½ inch painting is signed lower right. From Clementine Hunter (La./1887-1988), a group of twelve painted objects by the revered folk-artist, all from the Yvonne Ryan collection, will be sold as a single lot (est. $8,000-$12,000).

The 129-piece set of sterling flatware by Gorham in the La Scala pattern was designed in 1964 by Richard Gavette (1930-2018) and has a total weight of 178.7 troy oz. (est. $2,500-$4,500). Vintage jewelry from the estate of Dr. Sue LeBlanc and other collections includes an 18kt “Sputnik” brooch, a ruby ring, amethyst earrings and more. Vintage couture items will feature items from names such as Judith Leiber, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Live, in-person bidding, as well as exhibition previews, will be held by appointment only, in the Crescent City gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Previews will be held daily, starting on Thursday, April 29th (excluding Sunday). A Saturday, May 1st preview will be held from 9 am -1 pm. To schedule an appointment for live gallery bidding on auction day, or for a preview, call 504-529-5057, or, you can send an email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time on Friday, May 7th. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-session Important Spring Estates Auction scheduled for May 8th and 9th, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.