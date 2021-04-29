Canada – Minister Blair to hold a media availability

Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, for a media availability regarding the Budget 2021 measures to support small and medium-sized businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be joined by Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, and Mike and Jen McKenna, founders and owners of Little Chief Co.

Following his remarks, Minister Blair will take questions from the media*.

* Questions will only be possible via teleconference (details included below). Media can also view the news conference via Zoom (registration required).

Date

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time

12:00 p.m. (EDT)

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. (Only teleconference participants will be able to ask questions).

Participant dial-in numbers: 613-960-7518 / 1-866-805-7923

Access Code: 9880744#

To view the news conference via Zoom (view only and no questions), please send an email to ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca. Registrations must be completed no later than 11:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 29.

Mary-Liz Power

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

mary-liz.power@canada.ca