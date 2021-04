Experts perplexed at AIIMS/ ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force Guidelines contrary to WHO recommendations

On March 17, 2021 WHO has confirmed that HCQ has no impact on COVID-19 disease. However, AIIMS/ ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force Guidelines released on April 22, 2021 have painted a different picture. The guidelines recommend use of HCQ or Invermectin for moderate cases. It is contrary to WHO recommendations. Many experts have urged the government to amend the same.