Canada – Minister Ng to discuss Budget 2021

Ottawa, Ontario
The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will meet with Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Burnaby-based Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre, to discuss opportunities for clean tech businesses, both in Canada and abroad.
Event: Minister Ng to meet with Foresight
Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Time: 2:15 p.m. (ET) / 11:15 a.m. (PT)
Note: Journalists can register with Youmy Han (youmy.han@international.gc.ca) to receive log-in information.
Youmy Han
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
343-551-0246
youmy.han@international.gc.ca