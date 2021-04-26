Canada – Minister Ng to discuss Budget 2021

Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will meet with Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Burnaby-based Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre, to discuss opportunities for clean tech businesses, both in Canada and abroad.

Event: Minister Ng to meet with Foresight

Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Time: 2:15 p.m. (ET) / 11:15 a.m. (PT)

Note: Journalists can register with Youmy Han (youmy.han@international.gc.ca) to receive log-in information.

