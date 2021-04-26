Guardian Roofing Awarded Owens Corning Product Excellence Award

TACOMA, WA, April 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Guardian Roofing of Auburn, WA is excited to receive the Owens Corning 2021 Product Excellence Award. This award recognizes the best overall System Selling performance for America’s #1 most trusted and recognized roofing brand. Recipients of this award have helped homeowners understand the benefit of a complete Owens Corning roofing system to protect their home.

The Owens Corning Product Excellence Award recognizes Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors who are effectively educating homeowners on the benefits of installing a complete roofing system and who provide quality products and guaranteed installation to customers. It is a significant designation for roofing contractors who go above and beyond standard business practices and offer the highest quality customer service, education, and installations.

Says Guardian’s Owner and President Lori Swanson, “We are so honored to have been awarded the Owens Corning Product Excellence Award. Our goal has and always will be to deliver the best customer service and install top of the line, quality roof systems for our customers. This recognition reflects our mission of serving our customers in the best way possible and earning the trust of our local community. A big THANK YOU to all the homeowners who trusted us with their roofing projects and an equally big THANK YOU to our team who continues to deliver superior customer service day after day.”

About Guardian Roofing

Guardian Roofing and Pest Control is trusted by homeowners and businesses from Tacoma to Seattle. As full-service residential roof contractor for repairs, replacements, maintenance, and cleaning, Guardian Roofing has established itself as the premier roofing contractor in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Thurston county. Founded in 2005, Guardian has helped thousands of clients in the Puget Sound protect their homes and families by extending the life of their roof through Roof Maintenance, Roof Repairs, and Total Roof Replacements.