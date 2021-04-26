Canada – Minister Carr to discuss the she-cession and Budget 2021

Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, will be meeting with business leaders in Saskatchewan to discuss the 2021 Budget and the Government of Canada’s plan to invest in building a recovery that gives all women in Canada the ability to fully participate in our economy.

After the event, there will be a media availability with the Minister and the following individuals:

Her Worship Sandra Masters, Mayor of Regina

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Prabha Mitchell, CEO of Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan

Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference (details included below).

Media will be able to view the news conference via Zoom (registration required, details below).

Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Time: 12:45 p.m. (Central Time)

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial in by using the numbers below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. (Note: only teleconference participants will be able to ask questions.)

Participant dial-in numbers: 1-877-413-4814 or 613-960-7519

Access Code: 9037093#

To view the news conference via Zoom, please send an email to mediacentre@pco-bcp.gc.ca.

Registrations must be completed no later than 10:45 a.m. (Central Time) on Tuesday, April 27.