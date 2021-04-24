Wellington, TX Author Publishes Classic Western Novel

Just Beyond the Law, a new book by Richie Brotherton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

In the small Old West town of Showdown, up in the Texas panhandle, trouble is brewing. Rustlers and ne’er-do-wells seem to find their way into the wholesome little town, bothering its citizens and taking what they want with the iron on their hip. One day, a mysterious stranger appears in the shadows and begins to take care of the town’s problems. No one knows the identity of this hero. But as the bodies of gunslingers pile up and the Sheriff becomes mighty suspicious, the people of the town are inspired by the stranger: If one man can make a difference, a town working together and helping one another can surely change their corner of the world.

About the Author



Richie Brotherton worked as a cowboy when he was young. He still misses the horses and cattle and other cowboys. He is a former coach of pre-high school baseball and basketball, and spent his time bird hunting and working with his three boys in music and athletics. His special interests are writing and music. He lives in Texas.

Just Beyond the Law is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4234-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/just-beyond-the-law/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-beyond-the-law/