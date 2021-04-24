New Vineyard, ME Author Writes Contemporary Novel

The Moon and the Stars and the Duke of Earl, a new book by Emma Sybilla Phillippi and Karen Emma Gerhardt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The Moon and the Stars and the Duke of Earl is a true account of the unusual and often “Dark” life of Jon Craig Johnston, combined with the brighter life of Karen Emma Gerhardt. It tells of growing up in suburban South Jersey during the 1950s and 1960s and continues onward. The story is also a “wawk” down memory lane. Read on and enjoy this inspirational tale full of resilience and endurance.

About the Author



Karen Emma Gerhardt lives with her husband/soulmate, Craig, and their indoor cats in Western Maine. They enjoy watching the wild critters on their land. They also enjoy drinking beer by the campfire, gabbing, and laughing. They appreciate movies with a good story, most certainly those that are true.

Karen’s grandmother, Emma Sybilla, lives in Heaven. Occasionally she visits with Craig and Karen, and it’s always on her birthday.

The Moon, The Stars, and The Duke of Earl is a 402-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. It has an ISBN of 978-1-6442-6607-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/