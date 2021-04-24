South Australian Author Publishes Novel

The Chronicles of William John Brickell the Second, a new book by Stephen Hanisch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

In the early 19th century, John Brickell, a young American lawyer, chose to serve on his father’s ship after graduating university to repay him for his education. He quickly learns that being a lawyer isn’t what he expected, so he decides to change the direction of his life. These memoirs detail the struggle between himself and a ring of highly sophisticated smugglers, along with the friendships and adventures he discovers on the way.

About the Author



Stephen Hanisch discovered a love for writing early in life, but had to change direction and his passion for writing went on the back burner. Through many sports and family activities, adventures were always on his mind and it was later in life that he was able to continue writing. The characters in this book are a combination of what he had experienced in life as a person, friend, and family man combined with his imagination.

The Chronicles of William John Brickell the Second is a 506-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4981-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-chronicles-of-william-john-brickell-the-second/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-chronicles-of-william-john-brickell-the-second/