Hong Kong – Murder in Tuen Mun

Murder in Tuen Mun ******************



Police are investigating a murder case in Tuen Mun last night (April 23) in which an 85-year-old man died.



At 9.10pm yesterday, Police received a report from a 32-year-old female staff that an 85-year-old man was found collapsed inside an elderly home on Tsing Chui Path.



Police officers sped to the scene. The 85-year-old man, sustaining injuries to his eyes, was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital in unconscious state and later certified dead at 5.06am today (April 24).



Initial investigation revealed that a 70-year-old male inmate assaulted the deceased with a pair of scissors. Police later arrested the 70-year-old man for murder. He is being detained for enquiries.



A pair of scissors in suspected connection with the case was seized at scene. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death.



Active investigation by the District Crime Squad 2 of Tuen Mun is underway.





