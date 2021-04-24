Hong Kong – Territory-wide flag-selling activity cancelled

Territory-wide flag-selling activity cancelled **********************************************



The Social Welfare Department (SWD) has been informed by the Tsung Tsin Mission of Hong Kong Social Service that the territory-wide flag-selling activity in public places scheduled to be held today (April 24) has been cancelled, a spokesman for the SWD said.



Details of the charitable fund-raising activities covered by the Public Subscription Permit issued by the SWD, including any updated information, have been published on the GovHK website (www.gov.hk/en/theme/fundraising/search).



For enquiries, please contact Miss Wong of the organisation at 2331 2877.

