COVID19 Vaccination-Day 98

The total vaccinations across the country has crossed more than 13.82 crore mark today with more than 27 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,82,56,975 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 92,66,739 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 59,49,992 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,18,46,611 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 61,91,119 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,66,18,975 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 21,23,029 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,91,15,588 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 71,44,922 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 92,66,739 59,49,992 1,18,46,611 61,91,119 4,66,18,975 21,23,029 4,91,15,588 71,44,922 11,68,47,913 2,14,09,062

Total 27,78,555 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Ninety Eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 17,74,450 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 10,04,105 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 23rd April 2021 (98th Day) HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 ears Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 24,375 45,253 1,14,652 1,13,859 10,54,645 2,21,733 5,80,778 6,23,260 17,74,450 10,04,105

