COVID19 Vaccination-Day 98

Apr 24, 2021 | Business

The total vaccinations across the country has crossed more than 13.82 crore mark today with more than 27 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,82,56,975 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 92,66,739 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 59,49,992 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,18,46,611 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 61,91,119 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,66,18,975 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 21,23,029 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,91,15,588 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 71,44,922 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs

FLWs

Age Group 45-60 years

Above 60 Years

Total Achievement

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

92,66,739

59,49,992

1,18,46,611

61,91,119

4,66,18,975

21,23,029

4,91,15,588

71,44,922

11,68,47,913

2,14,09,062

Total 27,78,555 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Ninety Eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 17,74,450 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 10,04,105 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 23rd April 2021 (98th Day)

HCWs

FLWs

Age Group 45-60 ears

Above 60

Years

Total Achievement

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

24,375

45,253

1,14,652

1,13,859

10,54,645

2,21,733

5,80,778

6,23,260

17,74,450

10,04,105

****

