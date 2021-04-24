Afripay Unveils Its First-of-its-kind Decentralized Payment Protocol

Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, With so many challenges confronting businesses in Africa, business people and entrepreneurs are left stranded without scaling their business ideas. The worst part of it is that, African businesses find it difficult to accept payments from their customers overseas, not to mention paying for supplies or shipping in the countries they ordered raw materials from.

Additionally, businesses in Africa are faced with poor economic policies by the government, hefty transaction fees charged by banks, high income tax rates, and trade and customs regulations, among other draconian policies. All these challenges can suffocate any budding entrepreneur if an immediate solution is not handy.

In a bid to resolve these numerous challenges for entrepreneurs and independent contractors using banks and traditional payment processors to receive payment from their clients, the team at Afripay unveil the first decentralized payment protocol that leverages Binance Smart Chain to free Africans and African businesses from the stronghold of financial institutions. With Afripay, business owners can easily send and receive payments from their partners abroad. Individuals can also save and invest via the Afripay platform to make a profit. Afripay helps facilitate cross-border payments without paying charges through your nose. Afripay is transparent and user-friendly.

Afripay Token Sale

Afripay has a utility token with the symbol APAY. This token is the native currency of the Afripay protocol. Users can use the token to pay for goods and services on the platform. Users can also use the token to pay for transaction fees.

Considering the fast adoption of cryptocurrencies in Africa, APAY is projected to be the next coin that will explode in the coming months. In the next two weeks, the team at Afripay will roll out their token sale. A total of 2,500,000 APAY would be up for sale. To buy APAY coins, kindly visit https://sales.afripay.io/login to create a new account if you are a new user. For existing users, simply log into your account and buy the coin.

Furthermore, the private sales are making a much bigger mark with generating 30,000 USD raised during the private funding round.

Why Choose Afripay For Your business?

Fast: Afripay guarantees fast payment processing. With Afripay, you don’t have to wait for days to receive or send payments.

About Afripay

Afripay is the first payment protocol in Africa that leverages blockchain to facilitate cross-border payment without the need for a financial institution. Afripay used cutting-edge technology to help businesses in Africa to scale the hurdle of depending on financial institutions or traditional payment processors like PayPal, Skrill, and Perfect Money. With offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Nairobi, Kenya, Afripay is committed to delivering top-notch decentralized payment services.

For an entrepreneur or a business person looking to receive payments from across the world without paying so much on fees or waiting for days for bank clearance, Afripay is the option. Afripay parades a team of competent and experienced IT Specialists, Developers, and Marketers with vast years of experience in the Fintech space. The mission of the company is simple – to liberate African businesses and empower budding entrepreneurs using the power of the Binance Smart Chain.

