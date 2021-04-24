Cohoes, NY Author Writes Thrilling New YA Novel

The Wild Boy Series: Book One: The Battle Maid, a new book by Claudia Callander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Fifteen-year-old Karma is plagued by nightmares as she sleeps. During the day, she faces her own set of problems in the form of high school peers. Bullied; feeling alone and isolated, it is only in her imaginary world where she feels relevant. But as strange things begin happening in her small Adirondack town, it is becoming more and more clear that there’s more than meets the eye.

When she meets Drakkos, she is stunned to find he is the match for the Wild Boy she sees in her dreams every night. Soon, Karma will have to find out what secrets are hiding in the town, and what lurks in the shadows? With her new friend Portia and her brother Johnny, they discover a threat to our realm that only she can prevent at a great cost to herself.



To be continued in Book Two: The Valkyrie

About the Author



Claudia Callander is very involved with her family and supports organizations that fight injustices. She hopes that young adults and readers can empathize with her characters and enjoy their adventures.

The Wild Boy Series: Book One: The Battle Maid is a 354-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4953-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/